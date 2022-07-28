By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he expects the Green Bay Packers offense to face plenty of adversity during the preseason as it lines up against a defense that seems far more settled. The four-time MVP quarterback believes that could prove beneficial in the long run. Rodgers says that taking some lumps early is “going to build some character.” The two-time reigning MVP is in a much different situation than last year. He’s smoothed over his relationship with team management and is dealing with a new group of receivers now that All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

