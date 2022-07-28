MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm is pushing back against a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that weakened the state’s open records law by limiting when people who sue over records requests can recover attorney’s fees. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Thursday that the conservative-controlled court’s decision earlier this month could render state records law “toothless.” They urged the Legislature to pass an amendment in response. The head of a government transparency group had earlier called the court’s ruling “a dark day” for transparency in Wisconsin.

