By SUSAN HAIGH and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Democratic candidates in statewide down-ballot races have decided to make abortion access key to their campaigns. They’re doing so even when it may not have an obvious connection to the office. A Connecticut state treasurer candidate is airing ads in which she promises to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights and to push companies in which the state invests to fund abortion access. A Wisconsin treasurer candidate has asked donors to help her “fight to codify Roe.” A state auditor candidate in Ohio likes to remind voters that his role on the state’s political mapmaking commission could also influence abortion access.

