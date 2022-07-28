By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The commissioner of the American Athletic Conference says athlete compensation, the transfer portal and conference realignment have created a perfect storm for an unsettled situation. Mike Aresco believes all the FBS conferences need to have a coordinated approach to stabilize things while finding a middle ground between the amateur model of college athletics and increasing professionalism. He used prepared remarks in a nearly half-hour address at the start of his league’s football media day about key issues facing college sports. He described a pivotal moment with so many critical issues at the same time, including FBS conferences potentially splitting from NCAA governance.

