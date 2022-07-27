By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes. But during a debate Wednesday on radio station WISN-AM, challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. Michels said he has never personally called for increasing gas taxes. Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun engaged in the debate three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

