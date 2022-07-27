By RALPH D RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren had a chance to take a victory lap this week at Big Ten media day. After a rocky start this his tenure leading the conference through the 2020 abbreviated pandemic season, Warren has the Big Ten positioned to be more powerful and wealthy than ever with the additions of Southern California and UCLA and a new media rights deal in the pipeline. Warren instead decided not to spike the ball at Lucas Oil Stadium. He believes the best leaders take the blame when things go wrong and deflect credit during the good times.

