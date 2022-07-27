By The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Milwaukee has a 25-20 record at home and a 54-44 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Minnesota has a 52-45 record overall and a 25-23 record on the road. The Twins are 40-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 18 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .226 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 RBI for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Kepler: day-to-day (foot), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.