By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, less than two weeks before the primary. That’s according to a Democrat who told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he spoke with Lasry about his plans but was not authorized to comment publicly. Lasry’s departure in the race would leave Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top candidate in a race public polls had shown was a tight contest with Lasry. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other lesser-known candidates remain in the contest. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

