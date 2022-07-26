By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6. McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey, who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kiriloff’s throw. Urías homered earlier in the game and Renfroe and Wong also went deep. Renfroe has homered in four of the Brewers’ five games since the All-Star break.

