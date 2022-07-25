GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders safety and special teams player Dallin Leavitt. Leavitt is the second former Las Vegas defensive back and special teams performer to join the Packers since ex-Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as Green Bay’s special teams coordinator. Cornerback Keisean Nixon signed with the Packers in March. Leavitt played 42 games with the Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent from Utah State in 2018. He made his first career start on defense last season and also had 12 tackles on special teams.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.