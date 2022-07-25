Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate, Nelson announced Monday.
Nelson is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race.
“Today, I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate,” a message posted to Twitter reads. “I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built”
“On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let’s go [Mandela Barnes]!”
The news means there are now four Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate: Lt. Gov. Barnes, Bucks executive Alex Lasry, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.
Nelson tweeted a candid explanation for the suspension of his campaign.