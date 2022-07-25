MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson dropped out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race on Monday and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of next month’s primary.Nelson announced his decision in a tweet. The Outagame County executive didn’t elaborate on why he was suspending his campaign, but he has trailed in polls behind front-runners Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. The Democrats are vying to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.