By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Elias Díaz continued his hot streak with a homer that helped the Rockies beat the Brewers for the first time in their last nine meetings. The Rockies had defeated the Brewers seven straight times before this stretch. After failing to get a runner beyond first base through the first eight innings, the Brewers loaded the bases in the ninth against Bard.

