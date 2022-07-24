By W.G. RAMIREZ

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams might be considered the best receiver in the NFL. His highly decorated resume speaks for itself, and he may have already authored a Hall of Fame career. But in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders, with a new coaching staff and offensive system in place, the ninth-year pro has no problem being back in the classroom. Reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr, Adams figures to be the key figure for a passing game that ranked sixth last season with 4,567 yards. The Raiders were also tied for 16th with 23 TDs passing.

