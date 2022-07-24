By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single before McCutchen hit the go-ahead double off Alex Colomé. The Rockies scored a run and put the tying run on first in the ninth before Josh Hader got the final out. Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight day and Tyrone Taylor also went deep as the Brewers beat the Rockies for the eighth straight time.

