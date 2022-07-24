MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Aaron Ashby’s $20.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that starts next year would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised. The deal could increase to $46 million through escalators for innings pitched and his finish in Cy Young Award voting. A 24-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut in June last year, Ashby has a $704,500 salary this season. He is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances this season, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.