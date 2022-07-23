GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has gone on the physically unable to perform list. This is the latest setback in his recovery from a knee injury that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season. The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Bakhtiari has played in just one game since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned to play 27 snaps in the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale but was held out of their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks later.

