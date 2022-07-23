By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5. Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Milwaukee’s Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts and a walk, a sign that the four-time All-Star may be breaking out of his slump.

