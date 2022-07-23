By The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -310, Rockies +250; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies in the season opener.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

