GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ revenues and profits soared above their pre-pandemic levels over the last year as they capitalized on the opportunity to play in full stadiums again. The Packers reported revenues of $579 million. That marks a 56% increase over its 2021 total of $371.1 million and a 14.2% rise over its 2020 totals of $506.9 million. The Packers had $501.3 million in expenses for a $77.7 million profit. Their total revenues and expenses for the year both set franchise records.

