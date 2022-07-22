GREEN BAY, Wis. — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years. More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League. Tourism experts estimate an economic impact of $10 million. Next week not only will Packers training camp draw the fan faithful to Green Bay, EAA AirVenture kicks off about 50 miles to the south in Oshkosh. Last year, more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibition, which includes air shows, experimental aircraft and other aviation demonstrations.

