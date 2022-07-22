By The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies (43-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.14 ERA, .90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -271, Rockies +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers enter a matchup against the Colorado Rockies after losing three straight games.

Milwaukee is 50-43 overall and 21-19 in home games. The Brewers have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 15-27 record in road games and a 43-50 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .408.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .227 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 21 home runs while slugging .552. Kris Bryant is 10-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.