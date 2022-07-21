By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blame it on lingering effects of the pandemic, resentment over the lockout or fears over the economy. Major League Baseball teams head into the final 2½ months of the regular season struggling to fill the stands now that they no longer have to worry about pandemic-related attendance restrictions. MLB reached the All-Star break with an average attendance of 26,409. That represents a drop of 5.4% from the All-Star break of 2019. That’s the last season that wasn’t impacted by the pandemic.

