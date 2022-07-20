RACINE, Wis. — A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting. Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced Tuesday that she will not file charges against Officer Zachary Brenner, who fatally shot Da’Shontay King on May 20 during a police pursuit. The state Department of Justice led the investigation into the shooting and turned its findings over to the district attorney. Hanson released the body camera footage and her 27-page decision before family had a chance to view it Tuesday. Video footage shows Brenner chasing King after he pulled King over for a traffic violation. Hanson says King then produced a gun and Brenner shot him.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.