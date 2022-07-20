By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State election officials are urging their colleagues around the U.S. to be open and transparent in confronting conspiracy theories and false information about how voting works. The advice from election administrators from Georgia, Ohio and Utah came Wednesday during a meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors. The group was meeting in Wisconsin, a state that continues to be a target of attempts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to decertify the 2020 election based on false claims of widespread fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.