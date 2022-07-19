MILWAUKEE (AP) — Serge Ibaka is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks announced Tuesday that they have re-signed the 32-year-old center, who came to Milwaukee as part of a four-team deal at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Ibaka averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 19 games with the Bucks this past season. The Bucks acquired Ibaka while starting center Brook Lopez was still recovering from a back injury that required surgery and caused him to play just 13 regular-season games this past season. Ibaka’s playing time diminished after Lopez returned to action.

