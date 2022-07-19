WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they’ve added several safety features for this year’s event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. There’s a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection. Following bag inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance. The fair runs Aug. 4-14.

