MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. A UW-Madison investigation found he likely assaulted her and the university expelled him. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and was readmitted to the school. The woman alleged in her lawsuit that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision, violating federal gender equity laws. But U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday that the woman didn’t provide enough evidence that the laws were violated. Cephus currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

