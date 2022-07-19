By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security in swing state Wisconsin are being urged to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come. The summer meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors brought together nearly 200 people including elections directors from 33 states, experts in election security, interest groups that work with elections, vendors and others. Election security experts told election directors to be prepared for supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other services lasting not just for months but potentially years.

