By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels’ campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error.” The NRA’s political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

