MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office. Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office on Monday. Three other counts, including two felonies and a misdemeanor, were dismissed, but could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25. The 42-year-old Lewis represented Milwaukee’s northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

