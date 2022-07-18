MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary. Michels’ campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error” and the campaign would be sending an edited flyer stating Michels received a satisfactory rating on an NRA questionnaire.

