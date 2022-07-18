MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts. Connaughton has spent the last four seasons with the Bucks after playing three seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.

