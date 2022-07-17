MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep the Giants rolling into the All-Star break with a 9-5 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener. The NL Central-leading Brewers are heading in the opposite direction with their eighth loss in 11 games. Milwaukee’s division lead fell to one-half game over St. Louis after the Cardinals were rained out against the Reds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.