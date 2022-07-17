By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball’s best-known players. Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was added Sunday as the 14th replacement player, giving the host Dodgers six All-Stars to match the New York Yankees for most. Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and was scratched from the Los Angels Angels’ lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday night. Trout was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France for Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.

