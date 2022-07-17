By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms. He joins Bryce Harper on the sidelines and deprives the showcase of two of baseball’s best-known players. Trout hasn’t played since last Tuesday and was replaced on the AL roster by Seattle infielder Ty France for Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters after weekend starts. They were replaced by relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.