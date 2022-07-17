NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried won’t be active for the All-Star Game, along with the Angels’ Mike Trout, after weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee and Seattle first baseman Ty France replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium. About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

