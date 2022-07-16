By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and Giants rallied from a three-run deficit with a six-run outburst, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walkoff three-run home run to Minnesota and again had trouble keeping the ball in the park. Joey Bart and Darin Ruf also homered in the ninth inning for San Francisco. LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, won have five of seven.

