By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer against Minnesota. Joey Bart and Darin Ruf also homered in the ninth inning for San Francisco. LaMonte Wade Jr. went deep earlier for the Giants, won have won five of seven.

