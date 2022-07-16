VENICE, Italy (AP) — American forward Andrija Novakovich has transferred to second-division Venezia. The 25-year-old Novakovich agreed to a four-year contract after leaving second-tier Frosinone. Novakovich, from Muskego, Wisconsin, scored three goals in 29 league appearances last season, his third with Frosinone. He had 19 goals in 100 appearances with the club in the league and playoffs. Novakovich has made three international appearances, all friendlies in 2018. He joins Americans Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman, Jack de Vries and Patrick Leal at Venezia.

