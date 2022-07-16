By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (50-41, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Brewers +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Austin Slater’s four-hit game on Friday.

San Francisco has a 24-22 record at home and a 46-43 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 29-22 record in road games and a 50-41 record overall. The Brewers have a 27-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .253 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .258 batting average to rank fifth on the Brewers, and has 13 doubles and nine home runs. Willy Adames is 8-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (calf), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.