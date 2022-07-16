MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge has given Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a second chance to produce requested records involving the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The order was in response to a lawsuit by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking documents related to the partisan investigation by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. At one point Vos produced 1,400 pages from a time period outside the request, which led Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn to conclude he didn’t search for them in the first place. Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to come up with the documents within 20 days and ordered the Rochester Republican to pay statutory and attorney fees to American Oversight. The judge denied the group’s request for punitive damages.

