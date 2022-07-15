By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-runner Christian Yelich scurried home for the winning run in the 10th on an infield single by Jonathan Davis that pitcher Camilo Doval couldn’t secure on the grass in front of third, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2. Doval (3-5) allowed a one-out walk to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th with Yelich in to start at second base in extra innings. Doval had worked out of a jam an inning earlier when Hunter Renfroe hit a two-out double, but Victor Caratini flied out to left.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.