By The Associated Press

Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will be getting accustomed to plenty of new receivers as the Green Bay Packers open training camp without wideouts Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green Bay’s offense also will have a new coordinator since the Denver Broncos hired away Nathaniel Hackett. Former Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is the new coordinator. The Packers are seeking a fourth straight NFC North title and their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season.

