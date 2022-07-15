MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and has more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall. Kaul’s fundraising reported Friday was nearly double that of one of his Republican rivals. Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow said he raised more than $445,000 over the first six months of the year. Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, had about $208,000 cash on hand. Jarchow raised more than four times as much as his main Republican rival, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

