MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state says he’s not actively fundraising or worried about a Republican opponent who wants to give the office oversight of elections raising 5-times as much as him. Wisconsin’s secretary of state is nearly devoid of nearly any official responsibilities. But Republicans running this year want to give it election duties currently held by a bipartisan commission. Doug La Follette, the 82-year-old Democratic incumbent since 1983, opposes giving the office oversight of elections. His highest profile Republican opponent, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, reported Thursday that she had raised $98,000 over the first half of the year. La Follette says he received about $15,000 without trying.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.