MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state says he’s not worried about a Republican opponent who has raised more than 6 times as much money as he has. Doug La Follette dismissed state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck’s $98,000 in receipts in the first half of the year, saying that he’s not actively pursuing donations because he doesn’t believe in “big-money spending.” The stakes this year are higher than in the past because some Republicans, including Loudenbeck, support giving the ordinarily sleepy office the power to oversee elections. That power is currently held by a bipartisan commission in the key swing state.

