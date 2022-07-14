MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative’s campaign released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30. His primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, hadn’t released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday. His latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Jarchow raised $10,555 last year. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul’s campaign aides didn’t immediately return messages inquiring about his totals.

