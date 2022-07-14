By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission’s administrator says voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision last week. The justices ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and voters must return their ballots in person to the local election clerk’ office or an alternate site. The court didn’t address who can actually place a ballot in the mail. State law says voters have to mail them, but federal law allows others to mail disabled people’s ballots. Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told reporters Thursday that right now voters are required to mail their own ballots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.