MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes. The first incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and resulted in the deaths of two Milwaukee women. A 42-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman died at a local hospital. Authorities are searching for the suspect, who has been identified. The second shooting occurred about noon and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man. Police do not have a suspect in that case.

